Kate Middleton, Prince William finally end feud with Princess Eugenie?

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly at odds with Princess Eugenie and Beatrice

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have seemingly ended their feud with Princess Eugenie amid reports she and her husband Jack Brooksbank are planning to return to UK from Portugal.



Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had been living in Portugal with their sons since May 2022.

The GB News reported Eugenie "felt she had to get away" and felt "abandoned" by the Royal Family during the scandal that unfolded around her father Prince Andrew.

However, new reports, citing sources, claimed Princess Beatrice younger sister will have larger roles with the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital and other worthy charities as the Firm plans to extend her responsibilities.

The publication further claimed Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank intend to return to the UK from Portugal, after their status within the Royal Family has been revitalised.

The insider told OK! per GB News there are plans to increase Eugenie roles with the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital and other worthy charities.

“Official royal engagements are also being discussed where she will step in for senior royals if they are unable to attend.”

Earlier, royal expert Neil Sean had claimed Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are “struggling to remain cordial” with Kate Middleton and Prince William after their father Prince Andrew was excluded from official family events.

William and Kate Middleton have been thrust into the dispute alongside King Charles.