Tom Cruise to continue 'Mission Impossible' till 13 installment?

Tom Cruise shares ambition claim about 'Mission Impossible' that could spawn five more sequels

Mission Impossible films have always been the hallmark of Tom Cruise. And his recent statement might suggest the megastar's key plan for the mega-hit franchise.



In a previous interview with the Sydney Miami Herald, the 61-year-old gushed over Harrison Ford, who recently shot his Indiana Jones' fifth installment.

Expressing his admiration for the 80-year-old, the Top Gun star said, "Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going; I've got 20 years to catch up with him."

He continued, "I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I'm his age."

Tom is well-known for his tenacity in the entertainment industry, which proves the ambitious claim may turn into reality.

Thus, to picture the scenario: Harrison and his admirer have a gap of 20 years in seniority—and typically, the action/thriller installment comes every three and a half years—so to add that, Tom would reach Mission Impossible 13 if he continued to work for the franchise for the next 20 years, according to Screen Rant.

Earlier, Paramount pushed back the upcoming Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 2 release from June 2024 to May 2025 following the SAG-AFTRA unresolved strike.