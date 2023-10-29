Kim Kardashian’s message for Caitlyn Jenner after she said Kim ‘calculated’ to be famous

Caitlyn Jenner recently claimed that stepdaughter Kim Kardashian 'calculated' ways to be famous

Caitlyn Jenner is celebrating her 74th birthday with sweet wishes from daughter Kylie Jenner and step-daughter Kim Kardashian, after Caitlyn claimed Kim had “calculated” how to attain fame.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie shared a sweet photo of herself as a baby, with Caitlyn holding her.

"Happy birthday @CaitlynJenner," wrote Kylie.

The former Olympic athlete’s step-daughter Kim also took to Instagram to wish her on her birthday.

"Happy birthday @CaitlynJenner," Kardashian captioned her post. "Love you (heart emoji)."

Caitlyn stirred controversy last month when she revealed that Kim had “calculated how to be famous” before her tape with rapper ex- Ray J was leaked.

In the trailer for her documentary series, House of Kardashian, Caitlyn said, “Kimberly calculated, from the beginning, how do I become famous?”

Following the trailer, an episode of The Kardashians saw Kim praising her stepdad.

In the clip, Kim was told by a producer, "you strike me as a kind of person who, before you're ready to take the step, you take the step."

"That's something that my stepdad taught me," replied Kim.

"And she said to me something that really stuck with me," she said in the video.

Jenner posted the clip to her Instagram with a sweet caption for her stepdaughter, writing, "I am so proud to be your step dad - always have been, always will be. I promised your father and I've tried my best to keep that promise and I love you to the moon and back."

"Always so proud of you. Love you," she concluded.