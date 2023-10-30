Angelina Jolie running ‘campaign for vengeance’ against Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has vowed to destroy the life of her former lover and husband, Brad Pitt, despite finalizing divorce with him seven years post split.



The Maleficent star has not stopped going after the Fight Club alum as she is keen on getting her vengeance, reported National Enquirer.

As per multiple news outlets, Jolie and Pitt were finally able to finalize their divorce in August 2023 after almost seven-year battle over kids’ custody.

However, weeks after this, Jolie took action to pass a law that would mandate domestic violence training for judges and court staff, for which she has requested governor of California to back Piqui’s Law, as per The Post.

Jolie believes that the judge who oversaw her child custody case, John Ouderkirk, following her separation from Pitt, was “biased” and favoured the Hollywood hunk by not letting their kids testify against Pitt.

Speaking of her move, a tipster said, "Angie has previously accused Brad of child abuse, so her support for this issue can be seen as a not too thinly veiled shot at her ex-husband.”

"It's also a very clear indication she intends to continue to go after him — and his friends," the insider alleged, adding, "she's wanted to destroy Brad for so long.”

“She's not going to let the divorce agreement that finally ended their court battle get in the way of her campaign for vengeance."