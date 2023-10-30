Taylor Swift trying hard to show Joe Alwyn she’s ‘happy’ with Travis Kelce

 
Monday, October 30, 2023
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker

Monday, October 30, 2023

Taylor Swift has been trying to send a message to her ex Joe Alwyn with her frequent public outings with new beau Travis Kelce.

According to Star Magazine, the Anti-Hero hitmaker is desperately trying to show the Stars at Noon actor that she is “happy” with the NFL player.

A tipster told the publication that the superstar likes to flaunt her relationships – something she couldn’t do because of Alwyn’s low-key nature.

However, with Kelce, Swift is able to show-off her man as he has no issue with increased interest of media in his life.

“Taylor loves getting dressed up for fancy dates and shouting her support for her man from the rooftops,” the source shared.

“Joe hated being in the spotlight,” the insider said of Alwyn, adding, “so Taylor kept everything under the radar.”

The insider continued, “She thought that suited her but, looking back, it’s just not who she is.”

“Taylor wants to show her fans how happy she is with this hot new guy,” the insider shared, revealing that Swift will soon introduce Kelce to her parents in Nashville.

Speaking of Swift and Kelce’s romance, the insider added, “It’s all getting very serious very fast, but they’re loving every second.”

