Adele shares inner desire after bumping into her doctor

Adele spotted an unexpected person at her recent concert whose presence reminded her that how fast her child is growing up.

The 35-year-old singer was performing a special Halloween concert at Caesars Palace on Saturday night when she spotted the doctor that delivered her son Angelo.

She was singing When We Were Young as a tribute to the late Matthew Perry as she caught a glance of her gynaecologist and rushed into the audience to greet and hug him.

After returning to the stage, Adele confessed that meeting her doctor brings back a lot of memories for her and she might contact him soon.

“I'm desperate for another baby, Colin, so I might give you a call. My son turned 11 a couple of weeks ago and he's not a baby anymore, it's crazy,” she said.

Adele continued to joke that her womb is starting “to ache” a little bit, “It's like, 'Baby, baby, baby. Need a baby, need a baby."

Adele, who shares her 11-year-old son Angelo, from her three year marriage with Simon Konecki, concluded that she is "ready to be a mother again soon."

