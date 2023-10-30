Bruce Willis' wife enraged over curiosity around Matthew Perry's death

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Hemming Willis has urged people to stop talking about Matthew Perry’s death who passed away at his LA home

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Hemming Willis has urged people to stop talking about Matthew Perry’s death.

Taking to her Instagram story, Emma extended her condolences and asked the Internet to let the Friends actor rest in peace.

"I don't need to hear the 911 dispatch call. I don't need to know the autopsy report. Why? Because it's absolutely none of my business. This level of lookie-loo and entitlement is god awful and I will never understand it,” wrote the entrepreneur.

Matthew’s assistant found him dead in a jacuzzi at his LA home, following an alleged cardiac arrest. First responders claim that there was no sense of foul play while police officers await autopsy and toxicology results.

The 54-year-old actor was best known for his role on the hit sitcom where Bruce also made a guest appearance as Rachel’s (played by Jennifer Anniston) short-lived romance.

The cast of the show, which includes David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Jennifer Anniston, is reportedly working on releasing a joint statement on their beloved co-star’s death.