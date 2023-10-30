Matthew Perry’s death: ‘Friends’ cast think THIS could be the cause

‘Friends’ cast have guessed what might have caused Matthew Perry's untimely demise

Matthew Perry’s Friends co-stars have their own theory about the star’s tragic passing due to drowning.

Perry was found by his assistant after he drowned in his jacuzzi at home in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Sources close to Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe on the hit sitcom say that Lisa and the cast think that the actor’s death could be caused by one of his prescription drugs not going well with the warm water in the jacuzzi, per DailyMail.com.

“Although no one wants to believe it was medication - prescribed or not - of course that is a thought in their minds,” said the source.

“They are thinking he must have taken something that did not mix with the warm water.”

“This does not seem real or fair to her or any of the gang,” Lisa’s friend shared.

The source revealed that Perry was happy and enjoying life since the release of his memoir last year.

“Because Matthew was finally at peace with himself and was having the best year of his life since his book launch almost exactly one year ago. He was enjoying life.”

“He was closer than ever to his folks and actively engaged in his sobriety. She is baffled on what caused his death.”

“He loved his outdoor hot tub and it's so eerie that his final post on Instagram was him alone in it,” added the insider.

The Friends cast, which includes Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Anniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, are all going to attend the funeral, per the source, with Lisa also thinking of adopting his dog Alfred.