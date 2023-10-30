 
Monday, October 30, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Harry’s critic reacts to reports they ‘split on how to move forward’

A royal fan said Meghan Markle has always focused on herself

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, October 30, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s critic and royal expert Angela Levin has reacted to the reports the royal couple are split on how to move forward as the Duchess of Sussex wants to focus on building her brand.

The GB News, citing a source, reported the California-based royals do not agree on what they should concentrate on going forward.

The source told Woman Magazine, per Mirror, "There's very much a feeling that Harry wants to concentrate on charity work and his family, while Meghan is much more concentrated on moving her brand forward."

The GB News shared the news on X, formerly Twitter, with caption “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'split on how to move forward' as Duchess 'wants to focus on herself.'

Commenting on it, Angela Levin agreed on the claims, saying “surely she always has.”

Reacting to it, a royal fan said, “She (Meghan Markle) has always focused on herself. H was just a means to an end she could never achieve on her own.”

