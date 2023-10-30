Meghan Markle's former friend sends cryptic message to King Charles?

Jessica Mulroney is the former long-time friend of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle sends cryptic message to King Charles?

Meghan Markle's former friend Jessica Mulroney shared a picture of her grandmother Mila Mulroney with Princess Diana and King Charles to her Instagram stories.

In the picture, Mila, the wife of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney was praised for being "incredibly stylish".

She posted the picture with the caption "this" along with a heart emoji.

Meghan and Jessica met on the set of “Suits” when the latter worked as the actress’ stylist. From there, their friendship quickly blossomed.

Jessica was even present at Markle’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, where the mother of three children had major roles in the ceremony: Her daughter, Ivy, was a bridesmaid, while her twin sons, John and Brian, were page boys.



But their friendship hit a snag in 2020 when Mulroney was accused of showing “white privilege” amid the Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd’s death.



While her latest Instagram post could be a random social media activity, royal fans are expected to draw some conclusions since she is no longer friends with Meghan.

It could be seen as a cryptic message shared with an aim to show her loyalties to King Charles and the royal family amid their feud with Meghan Markle.