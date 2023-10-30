Experts warn The Duchess of Sussex’s plans for the future are absolute

Meghan Markle branded a person with ‘specific agendas’ with or without Harry

The Duchess of Sussex allegedly has very absolute plans, with or without Prince Harry.

These claims have been issued by royal commentator and expert Richard Eden.

He broke all of this down in one of his interviews with the Palace Confidential podcasts.

He referenced a well-placed source in the middle of his chat and said, “A very good source said even after Meghan had started going out with Prince Harry, she had said that her ultimate ambition was to be president.”

With this in mind, Ms Eden warns, “there is no question that you are dealing with somebody who has a very specific agenda.”

“You can look at her comments at the United Nations and various campaigns before she married,” he also pointed out.

“And also her affinity with the democratic party” as well, Mr Eden added before signing off.

For those unversed, all of this has been brought to light amid older reports that Meghan Markle is considering the open spot in the Ovall Office for the U.S. Senate.