 
menu
entertainment
Monday, October 30, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle branded a person with ‘specific agendas’ with or without Harry

Experts warn The Duchess of Sussex’s plans for the future are absolute

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, October 30, 2023

Meghan Markle branded a person with ‘specific agendas’ with or without Harry
Meghan Markle branded a person with ‘specific agendas’ with or without Harry

The Duchess of Sussex allegedly has very absolute plans, with or without Prince Harry.

These claims have been issued by royal commentator and expert Richard Eden.

He broke all of this down in one of his interviews with the Palace Confidential podcasts.

He referenced a well-placed source in the middle of his chat and said, “A very good source said even after Meghan had started going out with Prince Harry, she had said that her ultimate ambition was to be president.”

With this in mind, Ms Eden warns, “there is no question that you are dealing with somebody who has a very specific agenda.”

“You can look at her comments at the United Nations and various campaigns before she married,” he also pointed out.

“And also her affinity with the democratic party” as well, Mr Eden added before signing off.

For those unversed, all of this has been brought to light amid older reports that Meghan Markle is considering the open spot in the Ovall Office for the U.S. Senate.

More From Entertainment:

Matthew Perry died on girlfriend's birthday

Matthew Perry died on girlfriend's birthday

Why Matthew Perry never found true love in life?

Why Matthew Perry never found true love in life?
Meghan Markle’s mask is slipping without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s mask is slipping without Prince Harry
Matthew Perry: Update on cause of death

Matthew Perry: Update on cause of death

Meghan Markle’s pal wants ‘stern’ call to ‘stop her moaning’

Meghan Markle’s pal wants ‘stern’ call to ‘stop her moaning’
'Friends' actress who played Janice reacts to Matthew Perry's death

'Friends' actress who played Janice reacts to Matthew Perry's death

Matthew Perry death: Former ‘SNL’ writer Kevin Brennan makes MORE cruel jokes

Matthew Perry death: Former ‘SNL’ writer Kevin Brennan makes MORE cruel jokes

Taylor Swift finally meets her Mr. Perfect in Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift finally meets her Mr. Perfect in Travis Kelce?
David Beckham latest move likely to further anger Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? video

David Beckham latest move likely to further anger Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle can never be ‘taken seriously’ after Family Guy skit

Meghan Markle can never be ‘taken seriously’ after Family Guy skit
Meghan Markle's former friend sends cryptic message to King Charles?

Meghan Markle's former friend sends cryptic message to King Charles?

King Charles to ‘clash massively’ with Queen Camilla

King Charles to ‘clash massively’ with Queen Camilla