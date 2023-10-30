 
Monday, October 30, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Abdul Razzaq responds to Inzamam ul Haq's sudden resignation

"If I haven't done such a thing, then why should I leave the job?" he wonders

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq (left) and ex-skipper Inzamam ul Haq. — AFP/PCB/File
Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq Monday gave his two cents on now-former chief selector Inzamam ul Haq's sudden resignation — amid the already hapless national side being criticised for its performance in the ongoing World Cup.

"In my point of view, Inzamam ul Haq should not have resigned. A person resigns when they are guilty," Razzaq told Geo News.

He said that if Inzamam wasn't involved in the company, then he should have stayed and let the investigation run its course.

"If I haven't done such a thing, then why should I leave the job? It could be that his resignation is temporary and he may join once more," he said.

He noted that he had never worked with such a company. "I also don't understand the need for [these companies]. Definitely, the agents benefit from it the most. Their PR also increases."

There are allegations against Inzamam, who resigned from his post earlier today, after it was revealed he holds shares in a company owned by players' agent Talha Rehmani.

This disclosure sparked concerns regarding potential conflicts of interest, given that Rehmani represents several of Pakistan's leading cricketers, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Furthermore, there are additional queries surrounding whether Inzamam's dual role as both Chief Selector and a shareholder in a company that represents top cricketers might have an influence on player selection decisions.

Inzamam, however, said he has never been associated with the board and noted that he was "hurt" by the allegations levelled against him.

The PCB, in response, has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process.

"The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB Management in an expeditious manner," the board's brief statement mentioned.

