Monday, October 30, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle’s pal wants ‘stern’ call to ‘stop her moaning’

The Duchess’s former pal allegedly wants a stern talking to, to occur

The Duchess’ former pal Lizzi Cundy reportedly wants there to be a stern talking to, by King Charles so her rumored memoir can be stopped.

All of this has been shared during Ms Cundy’s chat with The Mirror.

In the midst of this she said, “In light of the recent cartoons mocking Meghan and Harry, King Charles needs to intervene and stop her memoirs.”

She also clapped back by saying, “Enough now of their moaning and whinging, all they do is backstab and make a career out of complaining. It's so bad now that we're a laughing stock across the pond making cartoon features of the couple – it's time for this to stop."

She also added, “Meghan can forget a career in politics because, with their moaning, they've become laughingstocks, not just here but in the States. Their celebrity friends have moved away from them."

She also took to sending a direct message in her concluding statement and it reads, “Meghan, put the pen down, the Royal Family can't take it anymore and the British public has had enough. The Royals can't take another cartoon series of them being mocked. Please, for once, put the pen down.”

