Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS scores BIG with NBA

Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS has made another big announcement after menswear launch

Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand SKIMS is achieving milestone after milestone these days. Just after she announced the SKIMS menswear collection, Kim has announced that the brand is now the official underwear partner of NBA, the national basketball association.

Kim’s deal with the NBA is a multiyear deal and SKIMS will be the underwear brand for the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball.

Kim took to Instagram to share photos of herself in a pink suit posing with NBA stars. The Kardashians star also posed in black SKIMS overalls, holding a basketball.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “Introducing the SKIMS and NBA partnership. @SKIMS is now the Official Underwear Partner of the @NBA, @WNBA and @Usabasketball.”

“I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture,” said Kardashian, Co-Founder & Creative Director, SKIMS. “Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

Km Kardashian’s clothing shapewear brand, which she launched in 2019, was recently valued at $4 billion.

In her menswear campaign that began last week, the ads starred sports stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nick Bosa and Neymar Jr.