Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friend also revealed the ‘toughest work’ of his career

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend gets exciting news

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has shared an exciting news two days after claiming his upcoming book will cover 'royal story' like never before.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he tweeted, “Excited to see ENDGAME included in the New York Times’s list of books to look out for in November.

“Felt like I was writing this one for an eternity but there’s now just 29 days to go until release!”

Earlier, the royal expert also revealed the ‘toughest work’ of his career.

Omid Scobie talked about his upcoming book on royal family with quotes of Toni Morrison, the American novelist.

He tweeted, “Toni Morrison famously said, ‘If there's a book you really want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, then you must write it.’

“So I did! It’s been the toughest work of my career but, finally, in four weeks, #ENDGAME will cover the royal story like NEVER before.”