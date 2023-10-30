Mathew Perry was ‘happy’ and ‘content’ before sudden death

Matthew Perry was reportedly very happy before his tragic death, and had even signed a new film

Matthew Perry was reportedly very happy before his tragic death, and had even signed a new film

Matthew Perry, the late Friends star, was in a positive state of mind before his untimely death. According to sources close to him, he was “happy, content, and optimistic about life.”

Just three weeks prior to his passing, he had moved into a new house, which he was thoroughly enjoying. Additionally, Matthew had several projects lined up in Hollywood, including a new movie and involvement in other creative endeavors, per TMZ.

He was actively working on scripts and coming up with new ideas. Overall, he maintained a sober lifestyle and felt a sense of fulfillment.

The suddenness of his death on Saturday, after playing pickleball for two hours at Riviera near his Pacific Palisades residence, shocked those around him as they knew that the actor was doing well in his life.

The cause of his death remains unknown, but foul play and illicit drugs have been ruled out. Pickleball had become one of Matthew's pursuits, serving as a positive outlet and a way to avoid drugs and stay on a healthy path.

Just a year ago, Perry released his truly honest memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In the memoir, the actor and comedian detailed his struggles with substance abuse.

Perry was actively working to help as many people as he could in fighting addiction, and said in an interview that that’s what he wants to be remembered by when he dies.