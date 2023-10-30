Matthew Perry was 'not depressed' before shocking death

Amid the Matthew Perry depressing reports, a new report brings forward new information about his life
Monday, October 30, 2023
Contrary to multiple reports that Matthew Perry was somber at the end of his life, a new twist appeared that described the Friends star as living his best life prior to his death.
Claims of this nature were published in TMZ, where a source close to the late actor revealed, Matthew had "never been happier," adding "the 54-year-old was recently shifted into his home."
Meanwhile, on the work front, the 17 Again star had lined up exciting gigs in Hollywood, including a movie and a TV show, and brainstorming ideas on new scripts for various projects.
Seemingly, it was one of the reasons the reaction to his death was so shocking.
But previously, a source painted a different picture as it blamed his string of failed relationships, which drove him to depression.
"Matthew always dreamed of having the perfect family," adding, "He wanted a wife and at least a couple of kids. And he said he wouldn't even mind marrying a woman who already had kids," the bird chirped to Daily Mail.
The Massachusetts native was working to find someone special; the insider shared, "Lately, the star has been looking for love again. But a string of failed relationships left him feeling sad and depressed, and as if he would never find that love he longed for."
"In the end, I think his years of fighting demons… Drugs and alcohol… It took a toll on him and on his health, and eventually, he would end up alone again," the source said.