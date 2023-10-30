Kate Middleton’s family member leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry infuriated

Meghan Markle will not be expecting Kate Middleton's family to get back at her

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has reportedly left Meghan Markle and Prince Harry infuriated with his plans to address the royal couple’s attacks towards the Firm particularly the Princess of Wales in his new book.



The GB News, citing a source, reported Gary, the younger brother of Carole Middleton, is preparing to “set the record straight” with a “comeback” book after Harry made many accusatory claims about Kate and William in his memoir Spare.

He will use his book as an opportunity to give the Middleton family "a voice", as well as share "private family details".

The source told OK! per GB News, the Duke of Sussex would not have anticipated such a comeback from Kate Middleton’s family.

Harry and Meghan won’t like it one bit and will be dreading the book’s release, the source further claims.

Over Meghan’s reaction, the insider said the Duchess of Sussex won’t be expecting the Princess of Wales family to get back at her.

“She’s very aware that the royals ‘never complain, never explain’ as the saying goes.”