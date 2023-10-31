Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny step out after star studded Halloween party

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny recently threw a Halloween bash attended by the likes of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny recently threw a Halloween bash attended by the likes of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Following their star-studded Halloween party, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted having a cozy breakfast together.

The 27-year-old model and 29-year-old Reggaeton sensation enjoyed a quiet meal at a restaurant near the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel the morning after their eventful bash. The lovebirds were seen putting on PDA while keeping to themselves.

During their breakfast, a fan approached Kendall for a photo, but she politely declined, expressing her focus on enjoying her meal rather than taking pictures. To ensure their privacy, a bodyguard stood nearby, ensuring their comfort as they savored pancakes and eggs.

Rumors of Kendall and Bad Bunny's relationship first surfaced in February when sources claimed to have witnessed them engaging in PDA at an LA club.

However, the couple later confirmed their romance with a hug and a romantic kiss after a sushi dinner, joined by Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner and friends.

Kendall and Bad Bunny have not publicly addressed their relationship in interviews and have refrained from posting about each other on social media.

Meanwhile, Kendall made a stunning transformation for their Halloween party, channeling Marilyn Monroe. Wearing a black turtleneck, she recreated Monroe's famous 1953 Life magazine cover portrait, complete with flirty, fluffy curls and a voluminous front coif.