Matthew Perry's dream to impact lives with 'Substance Abuse Foundation'

Matthew Perry, the legendary actor who recently passed away at the age of 54, had plans to leave a lasting legacy and do something to change the lives of people.

Matthew Perry's plan to start a foundation

The actor, known for spreading joy through his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the hit 90s sitcom Friends, had plans to open a foundation to help people struggling with substance abuse.

According to TMZ, sources close to the late star revealed to the publication that Matthew was in the process of creating the foundation in line with Betty Ford's foundation near Palm Springs.

Friends of Matthew to set the foundation in his honour

Though the beloved actor has suddenly passed away without giving the practical shape to his dreams, it has been reported that close pals of the star want to move forward with Matthew's dream and set up the foundation in his honour.

Matthew Perry's substance abuse history

The Friends star himself had a history of substance abuse, and he never shied away from mentioning his struggles with substance abuse. It was one of the major topics in his book.

The actor embraced sobriety after a long struggle and chose pickleball as the outlet to help him in his recovery.

Matthew wanted to make an impact on the world and to be remembered as someone who did something for people struggling with substance abuse and did not want to be known only for his role in Friends, reports TMZ.