Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Mason Hughes

Selena Gomez urges Taylor Swift to pump brakes on Travis Kelce romance

In a bid to avoid a media frenzy, Selena has also turned down the invitations to Chiefs games

Mason Hughes

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Selena Gomez urges Taylor Swift to pump brakes on Travis Kelce romance

Internet is buzzing with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance as the couple has been taking their romance to new heights, and now it appears that the fast-moving romance has worried friends of the pop sensation.

It has been reported that Taylor's BFF Selena Gomez wants her to slow down, and she expresses her worry that the hitmaker is moving too fast with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Selena Gomez worried for Taylor Swift

According to Page Six, sources close to Selena revealed to the publication, "Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her."

The insider added, "Taylor being open about her relationship is very odd for Selena as the Cruel Summer singer has always been very private about almost everything."

Taylor's relationship with Joe Alwyn

Before the pop sensation's budding romance with Travis Kelce, she had a six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, and the former couple was extremely private, and they were rarely snapped together. 

But this is not the case with the new romance of Taylor as she has been spotted at several Kansas City Chiefs NFL games and has been pictured together with the Chiefs tight end on many different occasions.

It has also been reported that in a bid to avoid a media frenzy, Selena has also turned down the invitations to Chiefs games.

