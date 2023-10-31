Taylor Swift’s concert film has achieved another milestone after it already made a blockbuster opening at the theaters

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' nabs another million dollar milestone

The movie’s distributor AMC announced in a press release that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the concert documentary of her million-dollar tour this year, has crossed $200 million dollar at the box office.

Whereas, the film has brought in a total of $150 million domestically.

The 33-year-old singer hit the major benchmark just three weeks after the movie arrived in cinemas worldwide on October 13.

The Lover crooner made a surprise appearance at the movie’s premiere in Los Angeles where she thanked her fans for the tremendous love and support.



Moreover, the film will be hitting several other international markets in Brazil, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey, on November 2.

Previously, the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour made a mammoth sale of $92.8 million in the U.S. which made it the fifth-biggest opening of 2023.

It also became the highest-grossing concert film of all time after beating Justin Bieber's Never Say Never, which earned $73 million during its 2011 domestic run.