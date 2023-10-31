Victoria, David Beckham getting closer to Kim Kardashian amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry

 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham are seemingly getting closer to Kim Kardashian amid reports of rift with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girls member made a surprise announcement about Kim Kardashian's iconic pink dress.

Posting the video, Victoria shared her excitement about the dress, saying, "I created this dress exclusively for @KimKardashian to wear at my #VBSS24 show in Paris.

"I immediately wanted it! The shape is simple, flattering and comes in a beautiful baby pink colour!!"

Kim Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner dropped numerous heart emoticons in the comment section.

David Beckham and Victoria, once close to Meghan and Harry, were reportedly furious after they were allegedly accused of leaking stories by the California-based royal couple.

Meanwhile, David Beckham is also expected to further anger the royal couple as he has accepted King Charles invitation to attend a dinner with the monarch and discuss the possibility of becoming an ambassador for King Charles charity-- Prince's Foundation --after cutting ties with the California-based royal couple.

