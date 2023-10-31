King Charles and Camilla's trip to Kenya marks the first Commonwealth visit of the monarch’s reign

Royal family shares special video of King Charles, Queen Camilla

Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Kenya on a four-day state visit to the country.



According to royal expert Chris Ship, King Charles and Camilla landed in Kenya on a Royal Air Force plane.

Earlier, the royal family shared a special video of the couple on the plane as they read their itineraries for their upcoming State Visit.

The video was posted with caption, “The King and Queen flew to Kenya today ahead of their State Visit, which begins tomorrow.”

Although, King Charles and Camilla travelled to Germany and France earlier this year, but this trip to Kenya marks the first Commonwealth visit of the monarch’s reign.



Meanwhile, royal expert Cameron Walker also shared the same video on X, formerly Twitter, and said “Their Majesties flew to Kenya on RAF Voyager (the aircraft used to transport British VIPs) with its fuel tanks filled with 40 percent sustainable aviation fuel, at King Charles’s request."



