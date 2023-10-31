 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz mark 4 years of togetherness: ‘You complete my life’

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz mark 4 years of togetherness: ‘You complete my life’

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrated fourth anniversary of them being together with special social media shout outs.

The aspiring chef and the Transformers star, who tied the knot in 2022, first got together in October 2019 and Brooklyn popped the question less than a year into their romance.

Celebrating their relationship, Brooklyn shared two loved-up snaps of himself with his wife of one year as they pose at a train station in Tokyo on Instagram.

In a sweet note, he wrote for Nicola, "The last 4 years have been the most amazing years of my life x you complete my life."

"You are my everything and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you xx I love you xx,” son of David and Victoria Beckham added.

In her own tribute, Nicola shared a series of images of the two of them together over the years and penned, "Happy 4 year anniversary baby."

She added, "I love you soooo much, thank you for being the best husband you make me so happy. I love being your wifeyy."

This comes after Heat Magazine reported that Nicola was “shaken” after watching David Beckham’s Netflix documentary Beckham in which he and Victoria discussed his alleged infidelity scandal.

While the billionaire heiress respects them for their decision to stay together, she has made it clear to Brooklyn that there would be no going back for them if he ever cheats on her.

“She told Brooklyn in no uncertain terms that she’d never tolerate cheating,” the source said. “For her, it would mean the end of the marriage and she’d never be able to rebuild that trust.”

