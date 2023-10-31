Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of hypocrisy over privacy claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of hypocrisy as their public pursuits contradict their “cries” of privacy.



Ever since stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been talking about not having any privacy in their lives.

On the other hand, the exiled royals keep making headlines for their multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Weighing in on the matter, writer and broadcaster, Esther Krakue told Sky News Australia, "I think their life has been so ridiculous.”

“Obviously being members of the Royal Family, anything to do with them is big news but it's the sensationalist way that they left the Royal Family,” she added.

"They have been crying for privacy and have done everything against actually getting their privacy, signing multimillion-dollar deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify.

"It's just the embodiment of being famous for nothing, they're kind of like the Kardashians of the Royal Family and it's entertaining to watch."