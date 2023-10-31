 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of hypocrisy over privacy claims

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for joining forces with Netflix

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of hypocrisy over privacy claims
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of hypocrisy over privacy claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of hypocrisy as their public pursuits contradict their “cries” of privacy.

Ever since stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been talking about not having any privacy in their lives.

On the other hand, the exiled royals keep making headlines for their multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Weighing in on the matter, writer and broadcaster, Esther Krakue told Sky News Australia, "I think their life has been so ridiculous.”

“Obviously being members of the Royal Family, anything to do with them is big news but it's the sensationalist way that they left the Royal Family,” she added.

"They have been crying for privacy and have done everything against actually getting their privacy, signing multimillion-dollar deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify.

"It's just the embodiment of being famous for nothing, they're kind of like the Kardashians of the Royal Family and it's entertaining to watch."

More From Entertainment:

Family's Overwhelmed by Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Relationship?

Family's Overwhelmed by Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Relationship?

Princess Leonor faces challenges deeper than her UK relative Prince William

Princess Leonor faces challenges deeper than her UK relative Prince William

Meghan Markle faces another major blow video

Meghan Markle faces another major blow

Selena Gomez's fun night out with pals at Lakers game – watch video video

Selena Gomez's fun night out with pals at Lakers game – watch video
Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancée calls him ‘complicated’ following death

Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancée calls him ‘complicated’ following death
'Friends' star shares Matthew Perry's crucial role in his path to sobriety

'Friends' star shares Matthew Perry's crucial role in his path to sobriety
Prince William stands in for King Charles in Harry and Camilla's absence

Prince William stands in for King Charles in Harry and Camilla's absence

Meghan Markle making return to Instagram to tackle money woes?

Meghan Markle making return to Instagram to tackle money woes?
John Stamos recalls Matthew Perry’s unforgettable gesture on ‘Friends’ set

John Stamos recalls Matthew Perry’s unforgettable gesture on ‘Friends’ set
King Charles gets emotional, bursts into tears

King Charles gets emotional, bursts into tears
Matthew Perry helped Prince Harry deal with ‘terrifying panic attacks’?

Matthew Perry helped Prince Harry deal with ‘terrifying panic attacks’?
Matthew Perry's death investigation unearths new shocking detail

Matthew Perry's death investigation unearths new shocking detail