Tuesday, October 31, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Family's Overwhelmed by Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Relationship?

Travis Kelce's Flesh and Blood feel insecure about his and Taylor Swift’s media frenzy

Taylor and Travis’ relationship has earned the spotlight of media for more than a month now. 

However, the Chiefs end Travis’ family seems to be uneasy about all this social media frenzy over the couple.

As told by a direct source, TMZ reports that’s the immediate family members of Travis Kelce- including his mom, Donna, his dad, Ed, and even his fellow NFLer and older brother, Jason feel overwhelmed by the extensive media coverage and sizzling headlines everyday.

Allegedly the family of the Kansas City Chiefs footballer is dealing with attention only for the sake of Travis’ happiness. 

To shed some light on the mechanism, as per TMZ, the extended Kelce family is really mindful and careful about what they say and do- especially while interacting with The Eras Tour singer Taylor Swift. They watch their words as they know anything and everything- as long as it pertains to the Shake It Off singer Taylor- will be picked apart.

Since the initial public sightings of the duo, back in September, the footballer’s family has been under the radar.

Adding more onto the struggles of the Travis’ family, their phones continuously buzz ever since the couple went public with their amour.

It has also been reported that Travis’ family is a bit concerned about the safety of Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend seeing the ardent love fans have for the Lover singer.

