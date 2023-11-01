Justin Timberlake hiding from media after Britney Spears bombshell memoir?

Justin Timberlake flew to Mexico with his wife Jessica Biel and kids after Britney Spears released her bombshell memoir The Woman In Me.



Pictures obtained by Daily Mail showed the singer-actor along with his family arriving at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, just days after the Toxic hitmaker exposed him in her autobiography.

However, latest report claimed that Timberlake did not “flee” to Mexico as his family vacation was already planned days prior to Spears’ book release.

A source told Us Weekly, “It had nothing to do with Britney’s memoir,” adding, “He and his family already had this vacation planned months ago.”

The tipster added that Timberlake is “supportive of Britney’s decision to put her truth out there,” while focusing “on his family and living in the present.”

This comes after Timberlake disabled the comments section on his Instagram account, citing the "hateful, disgusting things people were saying” post Spears’ memoir release.

In her book, Spears detailed her tumultuous three-year relationship with Timberlake, including revelations about an abortion she had while dating him.

The Hold Me Closer hitmaker also revealed that Timberlake cheated on her while also confessing of her own infidelity.