Matthew Perry's death to be investigated by a special division

Matthew Perry's death is now being looked into by a special police department as they await official autopsy and toxicology reports.

The Friends star passed away at the age of 54 after his assistant found him drowned in a jacuzzi. First responders arrived at the scene when they received a call around 4:07 pm on Saturday.

Officers claimed no illegal drugs were found at his place, although they did come across anti-depressants and anti-anxiety pills at his place.

Despite no signs of foul play, Los Angeles Fire Department says it is standard procedure for LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division to investigate high-profile cases including famous actors.

Matthew’s tragic death prompted hundreds of people to pay tributes including his famous co-stars from Friends.



In a joint statement to People, the cast stated: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

Moreover, they added that there is so much to say, but right now they’re just going to take a moment to grieve and process the unfathomable loss.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world,” the Friends alumni concluded.