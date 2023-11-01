Margot Robbie disobeys SAG-AFTRA by donning famous incognito look

 
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Margot Robbie is being slammed for her choice of Halloween costume as she defied SAG-AFTRA's guidelines.

Previously, the union asked its members to not dress up like studio trademarked characters and go for generalized costumes. 

Ignoring the protocol, the Barbie actor showed up to the Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles dressed up as vigilante V from the film V For Vendetta.

Margot went incognito for the look as she arrived wearing a tight pencil dress, duster coat and heeled boots and completed the look with the signature bob wig.

Fans were quick to pick up on the look as one of the users joked about "cancelling" the Australian actress for breaking SAF-AFTRA's rules.

More commentators pointed out that this is a famous look from Warner Bros. franchise which doesn't sit with the union's regulations.

"If Megan Fox is getting criticised, what's different here? No matter what anyone says, the first impression here is recognisably V For Vendetta," wrote a netizen. 

The Jennifer's Body alum also faced backlash after she and her fiancé showed up to the same party as characters from Quentin Tarantino's franchise, and was called out by showbiz people for defying SAG-AFTRA.

