King Charles ‘extremely moved’ to read Queen Elizabeth’s diary from 1952

entertainment
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Britain’s King Charles has revealed he was ‘extremely moved’ to read his mother late Queen Elizabeth’s diary from 1952 - the year she became Queen in Kenya.

At a ceremony in Kenya, King Charles said: “It is extremely moving to read her diary from that visit, in which she wrote that she did not want to miss a moment of Kenya’s extraordinary landscapes.

“I really cannot thank you enough for the support Kenya gave her through that difficult time.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Kenya on Monday on a four-day state visit.

On Tuesday, Charles and Camilla were given a ceremonial red carpet welcome by Kenyan President William Ruto and later laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in the Uhuru Gardens memorial park.

Charles has previously made three official visits to Kenya, but this is his first tour of an African and Commonwealth nation since becoming king last year.

It is to be noted here that King Charles mother Elizabeth was in Kenya when her father, George VI, died on 6 February 1952 and she became queen.

After the news of her accession, she returned immediately to the United Kingdom.

