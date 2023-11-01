Kendall Jenner under fire over her ‘weird obsession’: ‘Quite ridiculous’

 
Kendall Jenner landed in controversy after she opted to dress as Marilyn Monroe for Halloween 2023 amid pregnancy speculations.

The supermodel shared a carousel of images as Monroe to mark the festival; however, her fans were less than impressed as they could not get the obsession of Kardashian/Jenner clan with the late star.

Fans and followers ridiculed Jenner over her choice of outfit for the occasion as it reminded them of her sister Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Met Gala outfit and the controversy around it.

"You all have used Marilyn Monroe enough, don’t you think? Get a life of your own," an angry user commented on her snaps.

“The plot of the fifth season of The Kardashians: Kim is mad because Kendall copied her Marilyn look for the Met Gala," one user quipped.

"When will you leave Marilyn alone?” one comment read, “You're sister already disrespected her by ripping her dress and also Marilyn did not want anyone else wearing that dress. Let her rest please and stop ruining her stuff."

Another added, "Really quite ridiculous. None of the Kardashians will ever do Marilyn a bit of justice. Really weird obsession this family has. Please take off the costume it's insulting to Marilyn."

