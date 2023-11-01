 
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Beyoncé gets 'super mean' back stage, reveals mom Tina Knowles

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles recently opened up about how mean the superstar can be during costume changes

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Beyoncé gets 'super mean' back stage, reveals mom Tina Knowles 

Beyoncé’s mother recently opened up about how mean the superstar can be during costume changes.

Tina Knowles, jokingly revealed that the Crazy in Love hitmaker practices a rude attitude when she’s in the midst of super fast dress changes during her concerts.

She shared the anecdote on Sherri’s recent episode, “We laughed about this recently because I was saying, 'Girl, you get really mean back there,’ and I am really happy that I don’t have to be back there anymore.”

“She’ll be like, ‘Mama, I’m so sorry,’ and I’m like, ‘I know.’ Sometimes she’ll be crying, and I was like, ‘She's crying because she knows she just said some crazy stuff to us,'” she chuckled.

However, Tina says that it's just in the heat of the moment, because singers are just trying "to get their shoes on" as huge crowds are counting on them.

The 43-year-old singer just got done with her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour, which included more than 600 costumes, according to Tina.

Tina revealed, “She still has maybe 150 costumes that she hasn’t worn, but every night she did at least four to five new costumes.”

Beyoncé raked a whopping $579 million and which became the highest-grossing trek by a female artist in history.

