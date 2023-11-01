 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles gets strong warning over new roles for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice?

Princess Eugenie is reportedly returning to Britain with her husband from Portugal

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

King Charles gets strong warning over new roles for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice?

Britain’s King Charles has received a stark warning over U-turning on his plans for a "slimmed down monarchy" and rumoured new roles of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice.

It comes as Princess Eugenie is reportedly returning to UK with her husband from Portugal.

Royal expert Jennie Bond has warned that bringing in Princess Eugenie and Beatrice or other members of the extended Royal Family, would only be a "backward step" for King Charles and possibly cause severe consequences.

The royal expert told OK! Magazine, per Daily Express: "I think it would be a backwards step for King Charles to change his ideas about a slimmed-down monarchy."

She further said, "It’s true that the number of working Royals has reduced naturally, because of Andrew, Harry and Meghan and, as the Princess Royal acknowledged, they are now pretty thin on the ground."

Jennie Bond added King Charles concept of a small, efficient core of working royals is in tune with public opinion.

"If they want to carry out more engagements, then I’m sure the King has more than enough private wealth to thank them for their time."

The royal expert also advised the King that one of the constant criticisms of the monarchy was that it costs the taxpayer too much money. "So I think the King is right to stick to his plan."

King Charles has reportedly been planning to reduce the number of working members to a minimum.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry believes Prince William has been ‘at war’ for months

Prince Harry believes Prince William has been ‘at war’ for months
Heidi Klum breaks the internet with 2023 Halloween costume after the worm

Heidi Klum breaks the internet with 2023 Halloween costume after the worm
Matthew Perry's drug test results reveal major detail

Matthew Perry's drug test results reveal major detail

Prince Harry thinks King Charles ‘never wanted’ him financially stable

Prince Harry thinks King Charles ‘never wanted’ him financially stable
David Beckham to privately reach out to alleged mistress Rebecca Loos?

David Beckham to privately reach out to alleged mistress Rebecca Loos?
Beyoncé gets 'super mean' back stage, reveals mom Tina Knowles

Beyoncé gets 'super mean' back stage, reveals mom Tina Knowles

Royal family to be blamed for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘controversial’ exit

Royal family to be blamed for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘controversial’ exit
King Charles honors Prince William, Kate Middleton during Kenya visit

King Charles honors Prince William, Kate Middleton during Kenya visit
Matthew Perry's sobriety status revealed following relapse rumors

Matthew Perry's sobriety status revealed following relapse rumors
Will Smith desperate to divorce Jada after she ‘ripped the lid off’ their private life video

Will Smith desperate to divorce Jada after she ‘ripped the lid off’ their private life
Anti-monarchy group CEO reacts to King Charles speech in Kenya video

Anti-monarchy group CEO reacts to King Charles speech in Kenya
Kendall Jenner under fire over her ‘weird obsession’: ‘Quite ridiculous’

Kendall Jenner under fire over her ‘weird obsession’: ‘Quite ridiculous’