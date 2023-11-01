Princess Eugenie is reportedly returning to Britain with her husband from Portugal

King Charles gets strong warning over new roles for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice?

Britain’s King Charles has received a stark warning over U-turning on his plans for a "slimmed down monarchy" and rumoured new roles of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice.



It comes as Princess Eugenie is reportedly returning to UK with her husband from Portugal.

Royal expert Jennie Bond has warned that bringing in Princess Eugenie and Beatrice or other members of the extended Royal Family, would only be a "backward step" for King Charles and possibly cause severe consequences.

The royal expert told OK! Magazine, per Daily Express: "I think it would be a backwards step for King Charles to change his ideas about a slimmed-down monarchy."

She further said, "It’s true that the number of working Royals has reduced naturally, because of Andrew, Harry and Meghan and, as the Princess Royal acknowledged, they are now pretty thin on the ground."

Jennie Bond added King Charles concept of a small, efficient core of working royals is in tune with public opinion.

"If they want to carry out more engagements, then I’m sure the King has more than enough private wealth to thank them for their time."

The royal expert also advised the King that one of the constant criticisms of the monarchy was that it costs the taxpayer too much money. "So I think the King is right to stick to his plan."

King Charles has reportedly been planning to reduce the number of working members to a minimum.