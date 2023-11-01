The initial results of Matthew Perry's autopsy report have finally been disclosed after the 54-year-old actor died in LA home's jacuzzi

Matthew Perry's drug test results reveal major detail

The initial results of Matthew Perry's autopsy report have finally been revealed.

According to TMZ, the drug tests for Friends alum, who passed away on Saturday evening, have come back negative.

These reports allegedly confirmed that the 54-year-old actor didn't smoke or inject meth and fentanyl.

The outlet says that Matthew’s detailed toxicology reports may take several months to get processed and then the coroner will be able to draw a conclusion about the cause of death.

The pending reports will look for dangerous levels of prescription drugs in Matthew's body as well as other illegal drugs.

The first responders who arrived at the scene claimed that they found antidepressants, anti-anxiety drugs, and a COPD drug, however, they did not discover any illegal drugs.

Recently, law officers revealed that Matthew hadn't been in his hot tub for long as it wasn’t ‘waterlogged.’

Hours before his untimely death, he was spotted played pickleball with a female friend, who revealed that the star had been feeling “unwell and fatigued” for the past week.