Wednesday, November 01, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

David Beckham likely to achieve his dream after cutting ties with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

David Beckham has accepted King Charles invitation to attend a dinner with the monarch

William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former friend David Beckham is expected to achieve his longtime dream as the former footballer has accepted King Charles invitation to attend a dinner with the monarch.

According to a report by The Sun, per Mirror, Victoria Beckham’s husband desire to be named a 'Sir' is an 'open secret' and getting close with King Charles will certainly help him receive a knighthood.

According to claims, David Beckham’s cause for a knighthood would now be helped by him joining forces 'with the King rather than Harry'.

Earlier, there were reports David Beckham has accepted King Charles invitation to attend a dinner with the monarch.

The former footballer is also expected to discuss the possibility of becoming an ambassador for King Charles charity-- Prince's Foundation after cutting ties with the California-based royal couple.

David has previously held a similar role at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.

Meghan and Harry’s friendship with the celebrity couple deteriorated after the royals moved to US.

Further more, David Beckham and Victoria were reportedly furious after they were allegedly accused of leaking stories by the California-based royal couple.

It is to be mentioned here that David Beckham had also been awarded an OBE for services to football in 2003.

