Amber Heard’s ‘not so quiet’ life with daughter Oonagh Paige

entertainment
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Wednesday, November 01, 2023

After Amber Heard’s heavily publicized defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, which he famously won, she left her home in America to pursue a more peaceful yet active life in Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige.

The Aquaman star previously had a huge house in Yucca Valley, California, which she sold after losing the trial to Depp.

Amber was then reported to be renting a place on the island of Mallorca, Spain. She has now relocated to the capital, Madrid.

As for her career in films, videos of her casual interviews with local paparazzi in Spain made rounds this year. The paparazzi asked her if she would continue to do films, “Oh, yeah. I move on. That’s life,” she replied with a smile.

Indeed, she is already working on films, even if they’re not Hollywood films. She was then seen attending the Italy’s Taormina Film Festival in June 2023 for her thriller film In the Fire. Amber has both starred in and executive produced the Italian film.

As for her part in the upcoming DC epic Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, she will appear in the film for about 10 to 20 minutes.

Fans of the actress also want to know if she’s made Spain her permanent home. She hinted at that in the same interview with paparazzi. She was asked how she liked Spain and if she’d stay long-term, to which she replied, “I love Spain,” and added that she “hoped” she would stay long-term.

Amber was sued by ex-husband Johnny Depp in 2019 after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018, making claims of sexual and domestic abuse. The case then went to trial in 2022 and was aired live, making shocking headlines due to the ex-couple’s shocking revelations about their marriage.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star famously won the trial, being granted $10 million from Amber, while she was granted $2 million.

