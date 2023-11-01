King Charles is currently in Kenya on a four-day state visit with Queen Camilla

King Charles to deliver opening address at COP28 conference in Dubai

Britain’s King Charles will deliver a speech at the opening of the COP28 climate conference in the United Arab Emirates, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend Omid Scobie shared the statement issued by the palace on his X, formerly Twitter handle, saying that the palace has confirmed King Charles is invited to attend the opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on December 1.

"The king will deliver an opening address at the summit, hosted by the president of the UAE, in Dubai," it added.

The climate talks being held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12 will be the 28th such gathering of world leaders under UN auspices known as COPs, which stands for Conference of the Parties.



Scobie shared the palace statement with caption, “After short-lived prime minister Liz Truss stopped him from attending in 2022, Buckingham Palace have confirmed that King Charles WILL be at COP28 UAE for the opening ceremony at the end of this month — at the request of the British government.”





