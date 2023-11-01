 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles to deliver opening address at COP28 conference in Dubai

King Charles is currently in Kenya on a four-day state visit with Queen Camilla

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

King Charles to deliver opening address at COP28 conference in Dubai
King Charles to deliver opening address at COP28 conference in Dubai

Britain’s King Charles will deliver a speech at the opening of the COP28 climate conference in the United Arab Emirates, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend Omid Scobie shared the statement issued by the palace on his X, formerly Twitter handle, saying that the palace has confirmed King Charles is invited to attend the opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on December 1.

"The king will deliver an opening address at the summit, hosted by the president of the UAE, in Dubai," it added.

The climate talks being held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12 will be the 28th such gathering of world leaders under UN auspices known as COPs, which stands for Conference of the Parties.

Scobie shared the palace statement with caption, “After short-lived prime minister Liz Truss stopped him from attending in 2022, Buckingham Palace have confirmed that King Charles WILL be at COP28 UAE for the opening ceremony at the end of this month — at the request of the British government.”


More From Entertainment:

David Beckham rules Halloween as The Rock and more sport his jersey

David Beckham rules Halloween as The Rock and more sport his jersey
‘The Crown’ will open up ‘old wounds’ for King Charles, Queen Camilla

‘The Crown’ will open up ‘old wounds’ for King Charles, Queen Camilla
Sophie Turner plans on becoming a real-life lady?

Sophie Turner plans on becoming a real-life lady?
Netflix moves to swing axe on THESE films in November

Netflix moves to swing axe on THESE films in November
Meghan Markle needs a ‘long and hard’ look in the mirror video

Meghan Markle needs a ‘long and hard’ look in the mirror
Queen Camilla receives flak over 'car' photo without King in Kenya

Queen Camilla receives flak over 'car' photo without King in Kenya

Mariah Carey gets into Christmas spirit with hilarious 'defrosting' video - watch video

Mariah Carey gets into Christmas spirit with hilarious 'defrosting' video - watch
Amber Heard’s ‘not so quiet’ life with daughter Oonagh Paige

Amber Heard’s ‘not so quiet’ life with daughter Oonagh Paige

David Beckham likely to achieve his dream after cutting ties with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video

David Beckham likely to achieve his dream after cutting ties with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett sets eyes on Tom Cruise in shocking twist

Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett sets eyes on Tom Cruise in shocking twist
Queen Camilla was hesitant to accompanying King Charles on Kenya tour

Queen Camilla was hesitant to accompanying King Charles on Kenya tour
Prince Harry believes Prince William has been ‘at war’ for months

Prince Harry believes Prince William has been ‘at war’ for months