Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sophie Turner plans on becoming a real-life lady?

Sophie Turner’s secret lover caught on camera amid Joe Jonas split

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

The Dark Phoenix actress Sophie Turner is seemingly becoming enamoured with another, following divorce announcement with Joe Jonas in the summers.

On 28th October 2023, the mother of two kids, Willa and baby Delphine, was papped sharing a fervor-filled kiss with her new gentlemanly boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson.

In the pictures Peregrine Pearson took off his hat as he leaned forward to reciprocate this ardent gesture to his lady-love Sophie.

For those unversed, the duo found love in Paris, moving on from their previously failed relationships.

In September, Peregrine Pearson broke up with model Princess Maria Olympia, 27, who is also the god daughter of King Charles.

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner’s pop-star husband Joe Jonas filed a divorce case on 1st of September. The couple decided on co-parenting their children after ‘four wonderful years of marriage.’

Peregrine Pearson serves to be one of the most eligible British Bachelor of his time. The 29-year-old British Aristocrat is next-in-line to inherit the state of Cowdray and has a family net worth of $279 million. 

In London, the multimillionaire also leads the role of the director of a property development company.

On the other hand, actress Sophie Turner, 27, has a net-worth of $12 million and is famous for her acting roles in X-Men: Apocalypse, Game of Thrones and Dark Phoenix

