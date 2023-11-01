 
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Queen Camilla receives flak over 'car' photo without King in Kenya

Queen Camilla is accompanying King Charles in Kenya

William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

The King lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.
The King lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

Queen Camilla has drawn criticism over a picture taken during her ongoing visit to Kenya.

The wife of King Charles was allegedly taken when she was waiting inside the car as her husband laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

Local newspaper Nation Africa captioned the photo, "Queen Camilla waits inside a car when she and King Charles visited Uhuru Gardens."

Photo courtesy Nation Africa
Photo courtesy Nation Africa

As soon as the picture of the queen surfaced online, her critics started criticizing her and comparing her to the late Princess Diana.

Surprisingly, the queen was trolled by accounts loyal to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

Sussexes' and Waleses' fans rarely find themselves on the same page but when it comes to Camilla, they are often seen putting a united front against the wife of the king, who married Camilla after his divorce from Harry and William's mother.

