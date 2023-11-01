‘The Crown’ will open up ‘old wounds’ for King Charles, Queen Camilla

The latest season of the Netflix’s hit historical drama The Crown is going to test the relationship of the new monarch of Britain, King Charles, and his beloved wife, Queen Camilla.



In season six of the show, Elizabeth Debicki will be reprising her role of Princess Diana but with a twist as she will be playing the role of the “ghost” of the former Princess of Wales.

Discussing how the forthcoming show will play a crucial part in Charles and Camilla’s life, former Royal butler, Paul Burrell, said it would “open up” old wounds for the couple.

Speaking to Mark Dolan for GB News, the scenes leading up to her death and her return as a “ghost” in the show will be "very upsetting for a lot of people.”

"The Crown is going to open up old wounds, especially for Charles and Camilla,” he said. "And it's a war which Camilla can never win."

He went on to note that he is not sure if Camilla is “winning the battle as a Queen either, because our dear late Queen did make it known that she wanted Camilla to be known and styled as Queen Consort.”

“But I think the king had other ideas,” he said. "He always insisted that she would be his queen, styled and crowned beside him. I'm not so sure that the public totally agreed with him on that."