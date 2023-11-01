 
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Mason Hughes

Matthew Perry's friend confirms autopsy findings: 'He was sober'

Matthew Perry's chronic addiction seemingly vanished at the end of his life as an autopsy report and friend's statement confirmed it

Mason Hughes

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Matthew Perry's friend confirms autopsy findings: 'He was sober'

Seemingly, Matthew Perry was strictly sober at the end of his life. His autopsy report and now a close friend confirmed it.

Appearing on Today, the Friends creator Mara Kauffman described the last conversation with the late actor two weeks prior to his death.

"He seemed better than I had seen in a while. I was so thrilled to see that. He was emotionally in a good place. He looked good. He quit smoking," she added.

Confirming the findings of the initial autopsy report, the showrunner said, "Yes, he was sober. He learned things throughout this, and what he learned more than anything is he wants to help other addicts, and it gave him purpose."

She continued, "He was happy and chipper," adding, "He didn't seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair."

Meanwhile, the autopsy report nodded to Matthew's sobriety as the drug tests came back negative. The report also ruled out that the deceased star neither injected meth or fentanyl nor smoked at the time of his death, per TMZ.

