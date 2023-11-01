Travis Kelce's family share key concern about Taylor Swift's romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are a fan-favourite couple right now. And the latter's family is fully supporting him in his high-profile romance. But, there is one key concern they shared about the relationship.



Spilling the beans on the budding romance, an insider told Entertainment Tonight, "Everyone close to Travis loves that he is happy. He is on the path to finding that special person in Taylor," adding that the NFL's tight end has his family's "full support."

Besides the excitement of a new romance, the 33-year-old close ones are privately airing their concern related to his dating a global pop icon.

"There is a general concern about their safety given how high profile their relationship is and the added attention it's brought," the tipster tattled.

The source shared, "They're so appreciative of their fans but hope to keep some aspects of their relationship private going forward. This level of stardom is something new to Travis, and although he can handle it, he is still getting used to it."

Noting, "Safety is a major concern among everyone, especially given how passionate fans feel about their relationship."