entertainment
Thursday, November 02, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 02, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo to rock the stage at 'Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony'

Olivia Rodrigo, the pop sensation known for her chart-topping hits, has achieved another milestone as she is set to rock the stage on Friday for the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Olivia to perform alongside Sheryl Crow

It has been reported that the songstress will have the honour to perform alongside the Hall of Fame inductee Sheryl Crow.

According to Deadline, Rock Hall took to Instagram to share the exciting news with the music icon's fans as they stated, "The Guts singer will perform with one of her heroes at the induction ceremony on Friday." They did not reveal the name of the hero they talked about, but it did not remain a mystery for long.

John Sykes about Olivia's upcoming performance

In an interview with the New York Times, the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, John Sykes, did not hold back and revealed that Olivia will be performing with Sheryl.

He said, "Olivia Rodrigo is coming in this year. Last year, she got up and sang You’re So Vain by Carly Simon. She’s going to play with Sheryl Crow this year."

The 38th annual induction ceremony of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has been scheduled for Friday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. 

