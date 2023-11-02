Prince William to show Prince Harry who is the 'real philanthropist'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are given a taste of their own medicine as Prince William and Kate Middleton prepare for a comeback.

Tue Prince and Princess of Wales, who are preparing for Earthshot Prize next month, are set to show the Sussexes who is the ‘real’ philanthropist.

Royal expert Daniela Elser tells News .com commented: “[Harry] is about to have to bear witness to a swath of press coverage about just how brilliant a philanthropist his older brother has become."

This comes after Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, sued the Duchess of defamation last year.

Her court filings as per Newsweek read: “Meghan continues to participate in and perpetuate the lies around her family and upbringing.”