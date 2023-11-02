Britney Spears loses last chance to rekindle relationship with sons

Britney Spears sons think she overshared her troubles in memoir 'The Woman In Me'

File Footage

Britney Spears sons, Sean Preston and James Jayden, do not see themselves meeting their mother after she burned the last bridge of reconciliation with her bombshell memoir.



While the teenagers were “absolutely devastated” after reading Britney’s book The Woman In Me, they believe their mother "overshared" in the book trying to be honest about her life and struggles.

In a conversation with OK! Magazine, a tipster revealed it was hard for Sean and James to read their mom’s autobiography, especially the part about her abortion.

The part of the book where Britney describes getting an abortion “secretly” and the events that followed were “upsetting” for her sons and “difficult” for them to read.

“The abortion was one of the most upsetting things in the book,” the insider said. “It was difficult for her sons, who would have been related to that unborn child, to read that.”

The source noted that Britney’s “absolutely devastated” boys think she overshared her traumas in the book and “damaged their already estranged relationship.”

“They feel the book is way too much,” the insider said. “If Britney wants to reconnect, they feel she is going about it the wrong way.”

The insider continued, “The boys are really worried about their mum. They have always been hopeful of having a relationship with her one day, but the book has burnt so many bridges it is hard to see that happening now. It’s very sad.”