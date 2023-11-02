Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were recently spotted on an unusual outing as they stepped out again amid romance rumors

Bradley Cooper takes Gigi Hadid to favorite spot for date night

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were recently spotted on an unusual outing as they stepped out to watch a theater play.

According to Page Six, the rumored couple, who have made multiple appearances together, arrived at the Lucille Lortel Theater to see Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbott’s Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

The insider said, “It’s a theater date night! Bradley is always going to the theater. As you know from his film Maestro about Leonard Bernstein - he’s a big fan.”

They further stated that it seemed like the duo was holding hands, “It looked like it from where they stood,” however, the tipster couldn’t get a close enough look to confirm.

Last month, the supermodel and the Hangover actor were also seen breaking bread together at famous West Village eatery Via Carota.

A few days later in the same month, Bradley was captured dropping off Gigi in the city, and also took a walk together in the rain.

A source privy to Us Weekly said that Gigi and Bradley have a “lot in common” and don’t care about their 20-year age gap between them, “They both are single parents and share a similar sense of humor.”

