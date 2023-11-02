Justin Timberlake saves face with vacation amid Britney Spears controversy

Justin Timberlake was spotted for the first time since he took off for a vacation amid backlash over Britney Spears’ memoir

Justin Timberlake made his first public appearance after he took off for a vacation amid backlash over Britney Spears’ memoir.

The Daily Mail posted exclusive photos in which Justin can be seen busy with his phone during a family getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The outlet stated that he looked "slightly tense" before he put away his mobile and spent time with his wife, Jessica Biel, and their sons Silas and Phineas.

The 42-year-old singer paired his blue T-shirt and white shorts with sunglasses and a green bucket hat. On the other hand, the Candy actress wore a black-and-white swimsuit as she relaxed poolside.

Following the release of The Woman In Me, Justin drew flak after the Princess of Pop made bombshell revelations about their relationship which lasted from 1999 to 2002.

Britney shared that at the age of 19, she had to get an abortion while she was dating Justin because he “wasn’t ready to be a father.”

Justin is yet to release a public statement on the controversy but a tipster told Daily Mail that he’s not happy with Britney going public with “such private matters.”