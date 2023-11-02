Celine Dion appears in public after 3 years following rare disorder

Celine Dion made her first public appearance in three years after she was diagnosed with a neurological disorder

The My Heart Will Go on hitmaker attended the NHL game between hometown team, the Montreal Canadiens, and the Las Vegas Golden Knights T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

She was accompanied with her three sons, 22-year-old René-Charles and 13-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson for the evening.

After the match, Celine was seen chatting with the Canadiens team as she shook their hands and posed for photos.

The team also shared a video of the squad meeting Celine on its Instagram page on Tuesday, “When Quebec emblems meet in Las Vegas…” they wrote.

Moreover, she gave them advice on how to persevere and take care of their health amid her ongoing battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome which is a rare condition and includes uncontrolled and severe muscle spasms that affects one in a million people globally.

The five-time Grammy winner’s appearance comes after she went public in December 2022 with her diagnosis.