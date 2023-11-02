Royal family pokes Meghan Markle with new attempt at her ‘character assassination’

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, fuming over latest attack from Royal family

Meghan Markle is reportedly fuming after Royal family made a new attempt to assassinate her character in eyes of her husband, Prince Harry.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, did not believe her ears after a friend of the late Queen Elizabeth accused her of taking royal life lightly, reported In Touch Weekly.

During an appearance on the Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth podcast, Lady Glenconner said: "I think the thing about Meghan was, she had no idea what was really expected of her really."

"I think [Meghan] just thought it was sort of like being another actress, you know. Riding around in a golden coach and everything like that,” she added.

She continued: "And actually, being a member of the Royal Family - a lot of it is extremely boring."

After the interview was published, Meghan felt she was “back in the hot seat,” the insider said, adding, “This time, it’s the queen’s childhood friend who’s accusing her of having a skewed sense of duty.”

Lady Glenconner “basically says Meghan didn’t take royal life seriously, treated it like a movie role and used it to become a bigger celebrity,” the insider added.

“It’s a devastating slam from a highly regarded insider – and it’s sparked a new war between Meghan and the royal family,” the insider noted.

Before concluding, the tipster said Meghan Markle is “upset and furious” and “feels like it’s yet another low blow aimed to assassinate her character.”

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, “believes the royal family is loving this – especially the ‘feeling bad for harry’ comments,” the source said.